KOTG: Missing Rapid City inmate; fire at the Corn Palace; Sioux Falls Little League advances to World Series

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, August 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Authorities in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help in finding an escaped inmate.

Rapid City inmate placed on escape status

Police in Mitchell have identified the people believed to be involved with an incident outside the Corn Palace Thursday afternoon.

Mitchell Police identify suspects in small fire at Corn Palace

Human trafficking is a global issue that can happen anywhere.. including at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Bikers Against Trafficking make their presence known at this year’s Sturgis Rally

Thursday’s Sioux Falls Little League All-Star Midwest regional baseball game drew an earlier than usual crowd to a Sioux Falls sports bar.

Little League fans cheer Sioux Falls at west-side watch party

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 