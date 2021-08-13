KOTG: Missing Rapid City inmate; fire at the Corn Palace; Sioux Falls Little League advances to World Series

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, August 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Authorities in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help in finding an escaped inmate.

Police in Mitchell have identified the people believed to be involved with an incident outside the Corn Palace Thursday afternoon.

Human trafficking is a global issue that can happen anywhere.. including at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Thursday’s Sioux Falls Little League All-Star Midwest regional baseball game drew an earlier than usual crowd to a Sioux Falls sports bar.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.