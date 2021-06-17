KOTG: Missing Rapid City girl; heat wave hits KELOLAND; supporting local organizations on Founder’s Day of Caring

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, June 17. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing girl.

One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Belle Fourche Wednesday afternoon.

A Rockham, South Dakota man has been identified in a deadly crash south of Wolsey.

Families are still finding ways of spending time outdoors during the heat wave.

A Brookings woman has landed her dream job. Sarah Ayres started working at the Children’s Museum of South Dakota this week.

Today we are holding a donation drive here at KELOLAND Media Group. We’re asking you to bring in donations of coloring books, crayons, toys, deodorant, shampoo and much more.

