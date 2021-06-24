KOTG: Missing man in Minnehaha Co.; DCI investigating vehicle fire, death; Supreme Court decision on marijuana future in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, June 24. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Police in Aberdeen are asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway girl. 15-year-old Casaundra Butler was last seen early Tuesday morning.

Aberdeen Police looking for missing 15-year-old girl

Authorities in Minnehaha County are asking for your help to find an endangered missing man. 85-year-old Thomas Beesley left his home in Humboldt Wednesday morning.

Minnehaha County authorities searching for endangered missing man

The Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into a vehicle fire and death in Clay County. Authorities say the incident happened Tuesday.

Division of Criminal Investigation investigating vehicle fire, death

South Dakota is just days away from legalizing medical marijuana. And we are still waiting on a decision from the South Dakota Supreme Court on the fate of recreational marijuana.

Gov. Kristi Noem to address future of marijuana in South Dakota

For those looking for a blast this 4th of July, Pyro City is encouraging guests to shop early. Staff are nearing their biggest and busiest week of the year.

Pyro City encourages shoppers to get fireworks early

