KOTG: Missing Day County woman found; SDDOH needs volunteers; Remembering Mel Antonen

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather as you start the first day of February.

Authorities have recovered the body of Amy Dougherty ending more than a month of searching for the missing woman. The Day County Sheriff says Dougherty and her vehicle were recovered from a slough west of Bristol on Friday. Dougherty had been missing since December 23, when she left for work during a blizzard.

Missing Day County woman found west of Bristol

Wildfires are a danger in western KELOLAND, even in the middle of winter. Crews were busy Saturday responding to this wildfire in the area of Aspen Grove Lane, which is west of the town of Custer.

Crews respond to wildfire near Aspen Grove Lane

According to Sunday’s report from the South Dakota Department of Health, there are 179 new cases of COVID-19 in the state. That brings the total number of cases to 108,250 since the pandemic began.

Review the latest COVID-19 data for South Dakota in the story below. We will have an update from the SDDOH later on Monday.

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 179 total new cases; Death toll rises to 1,778; Active cases at 2,833

The South Dakota Department of Health is asking for volunteers to help with the distribution of vaccinations as the state’s vaccine allocation grows. Volunteers can sign up to either administer the shots or help with clerical work.

The call for volunteers

People are mourning the loss of Mel Antonen, a South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame member now being remembered by Major League Baseball, the Washington Nationals and Baltimore Orioles. According to the South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame’s website, Antonen graduated from Hamlin High in 1974 and Augustana in 1979.

Remembering the legacy of Mel Antonen

Hundreds of anglers took to the frozen water at Catfish Bay Saturday to compete in the Ice Fish Fest.

Hundreds show up for 10th annual Ice Fish Fest

