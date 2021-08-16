KOTG: Missing 12-year-old in Yankton; Rapid City PD investigating shooting; Turner County Fair kicks off



Police in Rapid City are investigating a shooting at an apartment building in the northern part of the city.

Sioux Falls police are investigating after a Sunday morning fight led to gunfire.

The Yankton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 12-year-old girl.

You have another chance to get your fill of fair food and fun. Starting today one of South Dakota’s oldest county fairs gets underway in Parker, South Dakota.

Students will be able to pick up free backpacks filled with school supplies this week. Families who registered can start picking up school supplies from Project SOS on Tuesday, August 17.

As Sioux Falls grows, the city is trying out new methods to control traffic. One of those examples can be found on 15th street, not far from the Sanford Hospital. The city traffic department has installed a new type of barrier to slow down traffic. they are called chicanes.

