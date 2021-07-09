KOTG: Minnesota murder suspect arrested; Hot Summer Nites returns; sports betting in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, July 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A Minnehaha County man is charged with three counts of animal cruelty. We want to warn you, some of the details of this story are graphic.

A man wanted for murder out of Minnesota, is waking up behind bars this morning. Thursday evening, Minnehaha County Deputies found 18-year-old Miguel Nunez Junior hiding in the attic of a home in northern Sioux Falls.

Rain fell in parts of KELOLAND last night. This is a look at Downtown Sioux Falls around 3 a.m. Friday. In the video, you can see lightning flash across the sky. You can even hear some cracks of thunder.

A Sioux Falls motorcycle dealership expects sales to heat-up with the arrival of Hot Harley Nights, later today.

Sports betting is making it’s way to Deadwood casinos in just a couple months.

