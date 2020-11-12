KOTG: Minnehaha Country Club votes not to extend Sanford International, state football championships start and honoring Veterans

Communities and organizations across KELOLAND showed their support for Veterans Wednesday.

Communities show support for veterans

A good sized crowd braved temperatures in the mid 20s at the Military Heritage Alliance Wednesday to mark this Veterans Day.

Crowd gathers for special dedication at Military Heritage Alliance building

An American flag flew over Patriots Plaza on the USD campus for the first time Wednesday.  It’s a new memorial dedicated to honoring veterans.

Patriots Plaza: A home for veterans at USD

A Sioux Falls business says its new mask policy is going well so far.

Sioux Falls business owner discusses store’s new mask requirement

The South Dakota high school football championships kick off Thursday at the DakotaDome in Vermillion.

DakotaDome set to host seven high school football championship games

Fans of the Sanford International might have only a couple more years to enjoy watching some of the best professional golfers compete in Sioux Falls.

Minnehaha Country Club board votes against extending Sanford International contract

