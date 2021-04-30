KOTG: Mayor TenHaken plans re-election; Rapid City’s Cancer Care Institute expansion; Faulkton Chase the Ace winner

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

This coming Monday, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken will give his State of the City address.

Mayor TenHaken scheduled to give State of the City address on Monday

It looks like mayor TenHaken is running for re-election. He filed paperwork with the city this week. So far, the only other candidate who has filed documents to run in 2022 is David Zokaites, who was also on the 2018 ballot.

Paul TenHaken files paperwork for re-election campaign

More than 100 bridges are in need of work across South Dakota. The state Department of Transportation received 107 applications for bridges that need replacement. But because of the cost and funding available, the state Transportation Commission only chose 46 projects.

Feds will bear most of the expense for replacing or removing 46 of South Dakota’s bridges

In two years, Rapid City will have an expanded Cancer Care Institute. Monument Health broke ground on the project Thursday.

Monument Health breaks ground for new expansion on the Cancer Care Institute

This morning, the Chase the Ace game in Faulkton has a winner! The game had been going on for months and reached a jackpot over $1.8 million.

Winner in Chase the Ace fundraiser after jackpot reaches over $1.8 million

Students at Dakota State University are tapping into their inner artist. Alex Neill and her class are presenting a style called ‘Shadow Casting.’

Washington Pavilion shining a light on young artists through shadow casting

