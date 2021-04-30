KOTG: Mayor TenHaken plans re-election; Rapid City’s Cancer Care Institute expansion; Faulkton Chase the Ace winner

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

This coming Monday, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken will give his State of the City address.

It looks like mayor TenHaken is running for re-election. He filed paperwork with the city this week. So far, the only other candidate who has filed documents to run in 2022 is David Zokaites, who was also on the 2018 ballot.

More than 100 bridges are in need of work across South Dakota. The state Department of Transportation received 107 applications for bridges that need replacement. But because of the cost and funding available, the state Transportation Commission only chose 46 projects.

In two years, Rapid City will have an expanded Cancer Care Institute. Monument Health broke ground on the project Thursday.

This morning, the Chase the Ace game in Faulkton has a winner! The game had been going on for months and reached a jackpot over $1.8 million.

Students at Dakota State University are tapping into their inner artist. Alex Neill and her class are presenting a style called ‘Shadow Casting.’

