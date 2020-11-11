KOTG: Mayor TenHaken casts tie-breaking vote on failed mask mandate, deadly crash on I-229 and a bonus for SFSD teachers

This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

Sioux Falls’ proposed mask mandate failed at Tuesday night’s city council meeting on a 5-4 vote with Mayor Paul TenHaken casting the deciding vote against the mandate.

Authorities in Charles Mix County are asking for the public’s help to figure out how a 37-year-old man died.

A multi-vehicle crash that backed up traffic on interstate 229 Tuesday morning has turned deadly.

On Monday the Harrisburg School District sent an email to all parents letting them know a lack of substitutes combined with a large number of staff unable to work due to quarantine or childcare quarantine issues — could move some schools into online learning.

Monday, the Sioux Falls school board announced a one time bonus for full time teachers.

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!