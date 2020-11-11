KOTG: Mayor TenHaken casts tie-breaking vote on failed mask mandate, deadly crash on I-229 and a bonus for SFSD teachers

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day! 

Sioux Falls’ proposed mask mandate failed at Tuesday night’s city council meeting on a 5-4 vote with Mayor Paul TenHaken casting the deciding vote against the mandate.

Sioux Falls’ proposed mask mandate fails

Authorities in Charles Mix County are asking for the public’s help to figure out how a 37-year-old man died.

Authorities identify skeletal remains in Charles Mix County; Seek additional information on individual

A multi-vehicle crash that backed up traffic on interstate 229 Tuesday morning has turned deadly.

UPDATE: Two deaths from I-229 crash between 10th Street and 26th Street

On Monday the Harrisburg School District sent an email to all parents letting them know a lack of substitutes combined with a large number of staff unable to work due to quarantine or childcare quarantine issues — could move some schools into online learning.

Harrisburg School District sending iPads home with all elementary students this week as a precaution

Monday, the Sioux Falls school board announced a one time bonus for full time teachers.

Sioux Falls teachers to receive bonus

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests