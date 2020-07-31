KOTG: Mass testing at McCrossan Boys Ranch, FBI phone scam and cooler weather in the forecast

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Happy Friday! Here’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

Sioux Falls police are hoping someone will come forward with information about a weapons violation on the East Side of the city.

SF Police searching for person involved with a weapons violation

Be very wary if you get a phone call showing it’s from the FBI, and if they’re asking you for money: it’s a scam.

FBI spoofer steals thousands from local woman

Law enforcement officers in 23 counties across South Dakota will soon be equipped with tablet computers to connect people in mental distress to mental health professionals. 

S.D. law officers and courts try a new approach for people with mental-health challenges

The South Dakota health department will conduct mass COVID-19 testing at McCrossan Boys Ranch in Sioux Falls. This comes after several cases were reported at the facility.

DOH: Mass testing to be done at McCrossan; fewer than 25 cases at Bethel in Madison

The South Dakota Department of Health says the number of cases related to Camp Judson in the Black Hills have increased to 61 from campers and staff.  

Camp Judson outbreak up to 61 positive coronavirus cases, 6 recoveries

Months later, Ben Holsen says he still doesn’t feel back to normal and to make matters worse, he was just laid off from work. 

Brother of KELOLAND’s Matt Holsen still feeling effects of COVID-19

A warm afternoon is forecast across KELOLAND, but cooler weather is just around the corner as we start the weekend forecast.

Storm Center Update- Friday AM, July 31st

Stay with KELOLAND.com and KELOLAND News for the latest developments.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests