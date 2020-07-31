KOTG: Mass testing at McCrossan Boys Ranch, FBI phone scam and cooler weather in the forecast

Happy Friday! Here’s KELOLAND On The Go.

Sioux Falls police are hoping someone will come forward with information about a weapons violation on the East Side of the city.

Be very wary if you get a phone call showing it’s from the FBI, and if they’re asking you for money: it’s a scam.

Law enforcement officers in 23 counties across South Dakota will soon be equipped with tablet computers to connect people in mental distress to mental health professionals.

The South Dakota health department will conduct mass COVID-19 testing at McCrossan Boys Ranch in Sioux Falls. This comes after several cases were reported at the facility.

The South Dakota Department of Health says the number of cases related to Camp Judson in the Black Hills have increased to 61 from campers and staff.

Months later, Ben Holsen says he still doesn’t feel back to normal and to make matters worse, he was just laid off from work.

A warm afternoon is forecast across KELOLAND, but cooler weather is just around the corner as we start the weekend forecast.

