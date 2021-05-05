KOTG: Mask mandates to lift at public universities; Avera’s Race Against Cancer; Leucistic robin spotted in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, May 5. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

South Dakota’s public universities are getting ready to lift a mask mandate. The Board of Regents announced that masks will be optional on campus starting on Monday.

Good Samaritan Society Sioux Falls Center is making some changes to its COVID-19 guidelines. Now, residents who are fully vaccinated are able to meet for various activities including devotions, without a mask or social distancing.

Fire season is upon us and it’s not looking good according to local and state fire officials. With warm temperatures and lack of moisture, one ignition could quickly cause a wildfire.

In June 2018, Janelle Jamtgaard was diagnosed with lung cancer. But this isn’t her only run-in with the disease. She says several members of her family, on her dad’s side have either had breast cancer or cancer-type disease – including her father.

The Augustana pitcher who had his backpack stolen earlier this week along with his prosthetic arm and attachments wants to thank the community for all they did. After our story aired, someone returned his backpack Monday night with all his personal belongings, except his prosthetic arm.

In one east side Sioux Falls neighborhood a robin and his mate are creating quite the stir. The robin stands out because it is almost all white. It is not an albino, but it is a genetic condition called Leuksim. It causes the loss of pigment in the birds feathers.

