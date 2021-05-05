KOTG: Mask mandates to lift at public universities; Avera’s Race Against Cancer; Leucistic robin spotted in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, May 5. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

South Dakota’s public universities are getting ready to lift a mask mandate. The Board of Regents announced that masks will be optional on campus starting on Monday.

South Dakota public universities to move to ‘mask optional’ campuses

Good Samaritan Society Sioux Falls Center is making some changes to its COVID-19 guidelines. Now, residents who are fully vaccinated are able to meet for various activities including devotions, without a mask or social distancing.

Changes for fully vaccinated residents at Good Samaritan Society

Fire season is upon us and it’s not looking good according to local and state fire officials. With warm temperatures and lack of moisture, one ignition could quickly cause a wildfire.

Fire officials ask the public to take major precaution during this year’s fire season

In June 2018, Janelle Jamtgaard was diagnosed with lung cancer. But this isn’t her only run-in with the disease. She says several members of her family, on her dad’s side have either had breast cancer or cancer-type disease – including her father.

Avera’s Race Against Cancer goes virtual this weekend

The Augustana pitcher who had his backpack stolen earlier this week along with his prosthetic arm and attachments wants to thank the community for all they did. After our story aired, someone returned his backpack Monday night with all his personal belongings, except his prosthetic arm.

Missing backpack returned; Prosthetic arm is still missing

In one east side Sioux Falls neighborhood a robin and his mate are creating quite the stir. The robin stands out because it is almost all white. It is not an albino, but it is a genetic condition called Leuksim. It causes the loss of pigment in the birds feathers.

Rare white robin rules the roost in eastern Sioux Falls neighborhood

