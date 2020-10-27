KOTG: Mask mandate proposal for Sioux Falls, Sanford Health announces start of merger process and warmer weather ahead

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go.

A 23-year old man is in the Minnehaha County jail this morning facing a long list of charges including aggravated assault and kidnapping.

Sanford Health and a Utah-based healthcare system plan to join forces.

The intended partnership will not only combine the clinics, hospitals and health care services under one company– it also brings together their own health system insurance plan. For Sanford, that expansion was a big part of the merger.

Intermountain Health started in 1975 when the Mormon Church donated its 15 hospitals in Utah to a secular non-profit.

A Sioux Falls city councilor has a mask mandate proposal he’s bringing before the council.

Warmer weather is LIKELY next week and we’ll see a batch of 50s and 60s here by Monday and Tuesday.

Stay with KELOLAND.com and KELOLAND News for the latest developments.