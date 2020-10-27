KOTG: Mask mandate proposal for Sioux Falls, Sanford Health announces start of merger process and warmer weather ahead

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go.

A 23-year old man is in the Minnehaha County jail this morning facing a long list of charges including aggravated assault and kidnapping.

23-year-old man facing kidnapping and aggravated assault charges

Sanford Health and a Utah-based healthcare system plan to join forces.

Sanford Health Plan looks to expand network with Intermountain merger

The intended partnership will not only combine the clinics, hospitals and health care services under one company– it also brings together their own health system insurance plan. For Sanford, that expansion was a big part of the merger.

Intermountain Health started in 1975 when the Mormon Church donated its 15 hospitals in Utah to a secular non-profit.

Intermountain started in 1975; Assets include pharmacy company

A Sioux Falls city councilor has a mask mandate proposal he’s bringing before the council.

Sioux Falls city councilor bringing forward mask mandate proposal

Warmer weather is LIKELY next week and we’ll see a batch of 50s and 60s here by Monday and Tuesday.

Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, October 27th

