KOTG: Mandatory vaccines for Sanford employees; three people dead in I-229 crash; man accused of hitting police officer with motorcycle

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

COVID-19 vaccinations will soon be mandatory for one of South Dakota’s largest employers. On Thursday, Sanford Health sent out a message letting workers know that they have until November first to bring in proof of vaccination.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 229. South Dakota’s department of public safety says three people died in the single vehicle crash.

A Florida man was arrested in Sioux Falls- accused hitting a police officer with his motorcycle.

We have an update on some puppies we told you about a couple weeks ago.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken outlined his budget for 2022, along with the city’s Capital Improvement Programs for the next five years.

Women looking to update their wardrobe will have a chance this weekend at Embe’s Dress For Success closet sale.

If you’re looking to catch some baseball games, we’ve got some livestreams to let you know about.

