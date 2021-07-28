KOTG: Man drowns in Rapid City; extreme heat across KELOLAND; kidnapping suspect arrested in Turner County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, July 28. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A person was arrested in Turner County on Tuesday after a woman stated she was being held captive for several days and had escaped.

One person is dead following a water rescue at Memorial Park in Rapid City. Authorities say witnesses told them someone went into the pond and then disappeared under the water. Within an hour, crews pulled a body out.

This week’s heat is causing two attractions in Southeast South Dakota and Northwest Iowa to close. Wild Water West will be closed today due to the extreme temps. Over on Lake Okoboji, Arnold’s Park announced it will also be closed today due to the day’s hot temperatures.

South Dakota may extend the time of national guard troops currently at the Texas border, according to Governor Kristi Noem.

The latest mask guidance issued this week by federal health officials is calling for some people to start wearing masks again, even if you are vaccinated. A doctor with Rapid City’s Monument Health says the COVID-19 Delta variant can be transmitted if you are vaccinated, but there is protection from hospitalization and death.

