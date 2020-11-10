KOTG: Man charged with murder, Sioux Falls debates mask mandate and snow for Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

South Dakota authorities have issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for a Sioux Falls woman. 20-year-old Sierra Rose Vinton was last seen Friday night leaving an apartment on the east side of Sioux Falls. The Minnehaha County Sheriff's Department has reason to believe she is in danger. Vinton is white, five-foot-six, 130-pounds with hazel eyes and brown, shoulder-length hair. She also has numerous tattoos. If you see Vinton, call the sheriff's department at 367-4311.