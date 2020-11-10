KOTG: Man charged with murder, Sioux Falls debates mask mandate and snow for Tuesday

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go.
A 48-year-old Sioux Falls man is charged with the murder of a man who was found dead in a ditch over the weekend.
A 20-year-old Dell Rapids man is behind bars, accused of raping a 15-year-old girl.
By Tuesday, we may know whether the Sioux Falls city council will move forward with a mask mandate.
Sioux Falls’ economy remains strong despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rapid City is setting records for building permit activity despite the COVID-19 pandemic and financial crisis in some parts of the country.
Our snow forecast is 3-6″ for Sioux Falls, with 4-8″ likely in Worthington and parts of NW IA. Amounts will be much lighter to the west and north.
