KOTG: Man charged with murder, Sioux Falls debates mask mandate and snow for Tuesday

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

A 48-year-old Sioux Falls man is charged with the murder of a man who was found dead in a ditch over the weekend.

Victim identified as authorities arrest 48-year-old man for murder of one victim, kidnapping and rape of second victim

A 20-year-old Dell Rapids man is behind bars, accused of raping a 15-year-old girl.

Dell Rapids man facing rape charge

By Tuesday, we may know whether the Sioux Falls city council will move forward with a mask mandate.

Faith leaders and the medical community discuss citywide mask mandate

Sioux Falls’ economy remains strong despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sioux Falls’ Mayor says economy is strong despite COVID-19

Rapid City is setting records for building permit activity despite the COVID-19 pandemic and financial crisis in some parts of the country.

Record high for building permits in Rapid City during the month of October

Our snow forecast is 3-6″ for Sioux Falls, with 4-8″ likely in Worthington and parts of NW IA. Amounts will be much lighter to the west and north.

Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, November 10th

Stay with KELOLAND.com and KELOLAND News for the latest developments.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests