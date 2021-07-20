KOTG: Man charged for knowingly selling fentanyl-laced pills; suspect in Brookings Co. abduction at large; Tuthill Park House to be renovated entirely

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, July 20. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A man who sold fentanyl-laced pills that led to the death of two men has received his sentence. Terrell Larry received a seven-year sentence on Monday.

Remembering Josh Steinfurth and Tanner Schultz

Authorities in Sioux Falls and Brookings County want you to be on the lookout for a man linked to an abduction.

Suspect in Brookings County abduction still at large, Sioux Falls Police release new information on case

Authorities in Turner County are asking for the public’s help in finding a man, woman, and car after an incident west of Davis, South Dakota.

Turner County authorities asking for information on possible abduction

KELOLAND is in for a hot week, but you may start thinking about winter if you head to Great Bear Ski Valley.

New Great Bear chairlift taking shape

An historic house at Tuthill Park in Sioux Falls was at risk of being demolished last year because of some exterior damages that would have been costly to fix.

Tuthill Park House to be renovated entirely, project recently received $50,000 grant

