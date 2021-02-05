KOTG: Man arrested in drug-free zone; Surprise at VA Hospital in Sioux Falls; DSU student chosen for Space Force



Start your day with KELOLAND On The go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A Sioux Falls man is waking up behind bars this morning, facing multiple drug charges after police pulled him over near an elementary school.

We have an update on the unusual car crash in northwest Iowa that we first told you about on Wednesday.

Thursday was a busy day for street crews in Sioux Falls.

Many of us woke up with snow to clear off sidewalks on Thursday. One Sioux Falls neighborhood is lucky enough to have someone do that job for them.

It may be cold outside, but workers at the VA Hospital in Sioux Falls got a warm welcome yesterday; something they weren’t expecting. During their shift change, members of the DAV stood outside and thanked those on the frontlines of the pandemic for keeping our veterans safe.

Space Force is the newest branch of the Armed Forces. Now one KELOLAND student will be a part of it. Dakota State University senior, Gabe Lamb, recently found out he’s been chosen as one of 7 Air Force ROTC cadets in the nation for Space Force.

