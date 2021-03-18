KOTG: Major drug bust in Sioux Falls; Ben Reifel Middle School progress; 50 years of The Town and Country Shopper

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Welcome to Thursday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather as you begin your day.

A major drug bust Tuesday night in Sioux Falls may have saved several lives according to police. Acting on a tip, the drug task force arrested 24-year-old Jacob Winters of Sioux Falls outside of a hotel on West Russell Street.  

‘Significant’ amount of fentanyl seized in Sioux Falls, police say

A phone call to police helped officers track down two people accused of stealing catalytic converters off of vehicles. 

Two people caught stealing catalytic converters in Sioux Falls

Huron, Watertown and Sioux Falls hosted the girls state high school basketball tournaments last weekend. Now Huron and Watertown are two of the hot spots in the state when it comes to new COVID-19 cases.  

Doctor warns it’s too soon to let your guard down against COVID-19

Ben Reifel middle school is gearing up for its completion date this June. As construction edges closer to being finished, the school is now working on helping future students transition.

Progress at Ben Reifel Middle School

Construction on the new Summit Arena in Rapid City is right on schedule, despite some winter weather.

Construction on ‘Summit Arena’ in Rapid City is right on track to be finished by September

This week marks a big milestone for one Brookings business. The Town and Country Shopper is celebrating 50 years of publication.

The Town and Country Shopper celebrates 50 years of publication

