KOTG: Major drug bust in Sioux Falls; Ben Reifel Middle School progress; 50 years of The Town and Country Shopper

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Welcome to Thursday's KELOLAND On The Go!

A major drug bust Tuesday night in Sioux Falls may have saved several lives according to police. Acting on a tip, the drug task force arrested 24-year-old Jacob Winters of Sioux Falls outside of a hotel on West Russell Street.

A phone call to police helped officers track down two people accused of stealing catalytic converters off of vehicles.

Huron, Watertown and Sioux Falls hosted the girls state high school basketball tournaments last weekend. Now Huron and Watertown are two of the hot spots in the state when it comes to new COVID-19 cases.

Ben Reifel middle school is gearing up for its completion date this June. As construction edges closer to being finished, the school is now working on helping future students transition.

Construction on the new Summit Arena in Rapid City is right on schedule, despite some winter weather.

This week marks a big milestone for one Brookings business. The Town and Country Shopper is celebrating 50 years of publication.

