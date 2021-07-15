KOTG: Looking into state penitentiary complaints; car vs moped crash update; $220K bid to repair fairgrounds building

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, July 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has placed both the Department of Corrections Secretary and the State Penitentiary Warden on administrative leave following an internal review. It comes after the state received an anonymous complaint highlighting concerns employees have when it comes to pay, safety, training and more.

A Batesland, South Dakota man has been identified in a deadly weekend crash west of Martin.

We have an update on an injury crash from July 3 involving a moped and an SUV.

Rain in parts of KELOLAND was a welcomed sight, but ranchers and farmers in central South Dakota are still facing tough conditions.

On Wednesday, the Minnehaha County commissioners accepted a $220,000 bid to repair the W.H. Lyon Expo building.