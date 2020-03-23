Breaking News
Gov. Noem giving COVID-19 update at 9 a.m. Monday
Adult Day Center of Black Hills Boy Scout Troop 361 Sunneycrest United Methodist church Butler Machinery Company Celebrate Community Church Eureka School District Life Church Pleasant Township United Church of Canistota Yelduz Shrine

KOTG: Local businesses continue to adapt, COVID-19 cases climb to 21 and rain chances

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

There are now 21 positive COVID-19 cases in South Dakota. Seven new positive cases were confirmed Sunday. 

Additional 7 positive COVID-19 cases in South Dakota

In Sioux Falls, Mayor Paul TenHaken says he doesn’t have the power to do what Rapid City and Huron are doing with closing bars and restaurants.

Mayor TenHaken comments on closure mandate

You can see the clouds and low level moisture lingering longer across southeastern KELOLAND Monday.

Storm Center Update- Monday AM, March 23rd

Businesses are feeling the impact of COVID-19, whether that entails having to shut their doors temporarily or find new ways to cater to their customers.

In this together: Downtown businesses grateful for customer support

From losing restaurant sales to no more dining in, Stensland Family Farms is one of many businesses impacted by COVID-19. But in these times, they’ve found a few ways to keep things going.

Stensland Family Farms shifting focus to grocery’s and curbside pickup

