KOTG: Local businesses continue to adapt, COVID-19 cases climb to 21 and rain chances

There are now 21 positive COVID-19 cases in South Dakota. Seven new positive cases were confirmed Sunday.

In Sioux Falls, Mayor Paul TenHaken says he doesn’t have the power to do what Rapid City and Huron are doing with closing bars and restaurants.

You can see the clouds and low level moisture lingering longer across southeastern KELOLAND Monday.

Businesses are feeling the impact of COVID-19, whether that entails having to shut their doors temporarily or find new ways to cater to their customers.

From losing restaurant sales to no more dining in, Stensland Family Farms is one of many businesses impacted by COVID-19. But in these times, they’ve found a few ways to keep things going.

