KOTG: Lincoln Co. pursuit; AG Ravnsborg to appear in court; Avera ICU doctor & nurse describe pandemic

A parolee is waking up behind bars this morning, accused of trying to escape from an ambulance.

A 45-year old man was arrested after an incident outside the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House Wedensday night. Police say Dison Keene had assaulted several people inside and had been asked to leave.

A Sioux Falls man is behind bars following a pursuit in Lincoln County. It started just before 9 a.m. Thursday when deputies spotted a stolen vehicle on the south side of Sioux Falls.

South Dakota’s Attorney General is scheduled to appear in court next week to face three misdemeanor charges in connection with the fatal crash last September that killed a Highmore man.

Today, Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend will host a fundraiser for Noem’s gubernatorial campaign at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. Her national fundraisers and appearances have caused speculation that she intends to run for president in 2024.

For doctors and nurses who work in critical care units, the last 12 months have been some of the toughest of their careers.

