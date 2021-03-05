KOTG: Lincoln Co. pursuit; AG Ravnsborg to appear in court; Avera ICU doctor & nurse describe pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Friday! Start your day with KELOLAND On The go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A parolee is waking up behind bars this morning, accused of trying to escape from an ambulance.

Sioux Falls Police arrest two on past warrants, parole violations

A 45-year old man was arrested after an incident outside the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House Wedensday night. Police say Dison Keene had assaulted several people inside and had been asked to leave.

Man facing several charges following incident outside of the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House

A Sioux Falls man is behind bars following a pursuit in Lincoln County. It started just before 9 a.m. Thursday when deputies spotted a stolen vehicle on the south side of Sioux Falls.

Lincoln County pursuit ends in arrest of Sioux Falls man

South Dakota’s Attorney General is scheduled to appear in court next week to face three misdemeanor charges in connection with the fatal crash last September that killed a Highmore man.

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg to appear in court next week

Today, Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend will host a fundraiser for Noem’s gubernatorial campaign at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. Her national fundraisers and appearances have caused speculation that she intends to run for president in 2024.

Gov. Noem continues to call for Ravnsborg to resign, says she’s planning to run for reelection in 2022

For doctors and nurses who work in critical care units, the last 12 months have been some of the toughest of their careers.

Avera ICU Doctor & Nurse describe worst of Pandemic

