KOTG: Light rain Tuesday morning, Keep KELOLAND Warm donations continue and a new exhibit at the Washington Pavilion

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go.

A 30-year-old Sioux Falls man is facing charges accused of driving his vehicle onto the sidewalk and into a group of people.

The Better Business Bureau encourages people to shop local. However, if you are shopping online the biggest threat may be cloned websites.

Keep KELOLAND warm got a big donation of coats Monday at the St. Francis house.

The Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls is offering families a new way to learn about dinosaurs, earth science and paleontology.

Light drizzle continues to develop for some locations East River, but temperatures are above freezing for most areas this morning. We expect temperatures to remain above freezing today for most.

Stay with KELOLAND.com and KELOLAND News for the latest developments.