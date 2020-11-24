KOTG: Light rain Tuesday morning, Keep KELOLAND Warm donations continue and a new exhibit at the Washington Pavilion

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

A 30-year-old Sioux Falls man is facing charges accused of driving his vehicle onto the sidewalk and into a group of people.

Man facing charges after driving SUV into group of people

The Better Business Bureau encourages people to shop local. However, if you are shopping online the biggest threat may be cloned websites.

Protect yourself from scammers as you shop for Christmas

Keep KELOLAND warm got a big donation of coats Monday at the St. Francis house.

Keep KELOLAND Warm donations continue to roll in

The Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls is offering families a new way to learn about dinosaurs, earth science and paleontology.

Washington Pavilion unveils new exhibit

Light drizzle continues to develop for some locations East River, but temperatures are above freezing for most areas this morning. We expect temperatures to remain above freezing today for most.

Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, November 24th

