KOTG: Legislative leaders considering remote session options for lawmakers, snow cleanup continues and The Banquet seeking volunteers

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day! 

Sioux Falls police are looking for a man who robbed a casino early Tuesday morning on the northeast side of the city.

Police seek white male suspect in reported armed robbery at casino

The South Dakota Highway Patrol released the names of the people involved in a deadly crash this weekend near Sioux Falls.

34-year-old man identified from fatal crash Saturday west of Sioux Falls

The last big snowstorm of 2020 kept Sioux Falls street crews busy throughout the day.

Sioux Falls snow cleanup much more manageable than last week’s blizzard

Keep KELOLAND Warm is carrying on its mission to ensure everyone is prepared for winter weather. 

‘Keep KELOLAND Warm’ donations still being collected

A democratic lawmaker from Sioux Falls doesn’t believe it’s safe for her to attend the upcoming legislative session in Pierre. 

Sioux Falls legislator asking to work remotely for upcoming session met with opposition

If you’re looking to serve the community, the Banquet might be an option for you. 

Winter weather, COVID-19 increase need for volunteers at The Banquet

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss
More Contests


 