KOTG: Legislative leaders considering remote session options for lawmakers, snow cleanup continues and The Banquet seeking volunteers

Sioux Falls police are looking for a man who robbed a casino early Tuesday morning on the northeast side of the city.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol released the names of the people involved in a deadly crash this weekend near Sioux Falls.
The last big snowstorm of 2020 kept Sioux Falls street crews busy throughout the day.
Keep KELOLAND Warm is carrying on its mission to ensure everyone is prepared for winter weather.
A democratic lawmaker from Sioux Falls doesn’t believe it’s safe for her to attend the upcoming legislative session in Pierre.
If you’re looking to serve the community, the Banquet might be an option for you.
