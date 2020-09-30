KOTG: Lawsuit filed against outdated Walworth County jail, absentee voting in Lincoln County and a new Breast Cancer Awareness Month mural

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day! 

A class action lawsuit filed by inmates at a small county jail in north central South Dakota, is calling for the outdated facility to be shut down. 

Video evidence warns of dangers, civil rights violations at Walworth County Jail

Multiple Stations from the Rapid City Fire Department responded to a fire at Pacific Steel and Recycling just before 1 p.m. Tuesday. 

No injuries reported in fire at Pacific Steel and Recycling

Thousands of people have already cast their ballots in Lincoln County for the general election. 

A look at absentee voting in Lincoln County

The Wells Fargo parking lot in north Sioux Falls was full Tuesday.

Hundreds of families turn out for food giveaway at Wells Fargo

One local artist from Rapid City created a mural to honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month. 

Local artist paints mural for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests