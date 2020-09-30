KOTG: Lawsuit filed against outdated Walworth County jail, absentee voting in Lincoln County and a new Breast Cancer Awareness Month mural

This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!
A class action lawsuit filed by inmates at a small county jail in north central South Dakota, is calling for the outdated facility to be shut down.
Multiple Stations from the Rapid City Fire Department responded to a fire at Pacific Steel and Recycling just before 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Thousands of people have already cast their ballots in Lincoln County for the general election.
The Wells Fargo parking lot in north Sioux Falls was full Tuesday.
One local artist from Rapid City created a mural to honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
