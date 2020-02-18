KOTG: Large fire in Hot Springs, flood buyout update and flurries in the forecast

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go.

The City of Sioux Falls is looking to help residents that were affected by last year’s spring flood. The city has set aside a budget to purchase homes in the Tomar Park flood zone.

Fire crews in Hot Springs responded to a large fire overnight. The fire happened along North River Street and police advised people to avoid the area.

We have a cooler forecast ahead the next 24 hours. Some light snow and flurries will arrive with the colder air, but most of the accumulating snow will be in Nebraska.

Full Circle Book Co-op in downtown Sioux Falls says it was egged two nights in a row over the weekend. Co-owner Jason Kurtz believes it was in response to a transgender flag recently put up outside of the store.

Family and friends are mourning the loss of a 4th grader from the West Central School District. Rylon Anderson died over the weekend from flu-related complications.

