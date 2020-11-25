KOTG: Krabbenhoft out at Sanford Health, COVID-19 death toll at 821 and Hy-Vee employees donate Thanksgiving care packages

This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day! 

Sanford Health announced that it and longtime CEO Kelby Krabbenhoft have mutually agreed to part ways.

Sanford Health named Bill Gassen president and CEO, effective immediately. 

Two more South Dakotans have died due to COVID-19, according to Tuesday morning’s update from the state health department.

Another South Dakota nursing home is overwhelmed by its residents dying of COVID-19. It’s the same nursing home where Gov. Kristi Noem’s grandmother lived: The Estelline Nursing and Care Center. 

The Sioux Falls School District made it to the Thanksgiving break, without having to close any buildings because of  COVID-19. 

Hy-Vee stores in Sioux Falls are making Thanksgiving a little easier for people in need by sacking up holiday care packages.

