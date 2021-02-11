KOTG: Kids safe after bus fire; Lawmakers working on Black Hawk agreement; Big donation to Feeding South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your week!

12 students are safe after a school bus fire in Lincoln County Wednesday morning. The Lennox School District Transportation Director Russ Nelson was filling in as a driver. He stopped to check the bus and discovered smoke.

As Valentine’s Day rolls around this weekend, its a good reminder that romance scams are still claiming victims in KELOLAND.

A legislative panel couldn’t reach an agreement yesterday on the state’s response to the old gypsum mine that opened up in a Black Hawk neighborhood.

A big donation to feeding South Dakota will provide thousand of meals.

