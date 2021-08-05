KOTG: Jogger attacked in Sioux Falls; two arrested following crash on Augustana campus; Sioux Empire Fair begins

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, August 5. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A weekend attack on a woman jogging along the Sioux Falls bike path, is a reminder to everyone to be safe while doing outdoor activities.

In an update to a story we first brought you yesterday on KELOLAND This Morning. Two people are waking up behind bars in connection with a robbery and crash.

The Sanford International will be back in Sioux Falls in the middle of September.

Food vendors at the Sioux Empire Fair are hoping for much bigger crowds when the gates open on Thursday. Mark Moore says sales at his Indian taco truck were down 50 percent last year because of COVID-19.

