KOTG: Jet fuel shortage not affecting Sturgis rally; vandalisms in Tea; new Sioux Empire Fair curfew

A Rapid City man is behind bars this morning after a crash in the central part of the city.

A string of vandalisms at the city park in Tea has prompted the police department to post to Facebook looking for more information.

The estranged wife of Joe Boever doesn’t want the criminal defense lawyer to get access to her husband’s mental health records.

The Sioux Empire Fair is enforcing a 9 p.m. curfew for kids under the age of 17.

The executive director of the Rapid City Regional Airport says the jet fuel shortage seen in areas of the western U.S. is not having an impact on visitors traveling to the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

