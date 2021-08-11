KOTG: Jet fuel shortage not affecting Sturgis rally; vandalisms in Tea; new Sioux Empire Fair curfew

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, August 11. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A Rapid City man is behind bars this morning after a crash in the central part of the city.

20-year-old Rapid City man arrested crashing car into home

A string of vandalisms at the city park in Tea has prompted the police department to post to Facebook looking for more information.

Tea Police Department looking for more information regarding park vandalisms

The estranged wife of Joe Boever doesn’t want the criminal defense lawyer to get access to her husband’s mental health records.

Widow of Ravnsborg’s victim wants his mental-health records kept out of AG’s criminal trial

The Sioux Empire Fair is enforcing a 9 p.m. curfew for kids under the age of 17.

Taking a look at how newly imposed curfew at Sioux Empire Fair is working

The executive director of the Rapid City Regional Airport says the jet fuel shortage seen in areas of the western U.S. is not having an impact on visitors traveling to the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Officials: Jet fuel shortage not affecting Sturgis rally

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 