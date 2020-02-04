KOTG: Iowa results delayed, budget surplus in SF and cold temperatures

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go.

A new exhibit at the Washington Pavilion is giving kids a chance to learn how the forest impacts their daily lives. The new ‘Forever Forest’ exhibit had it’s soft opening last Friday and officially opened up Monday morning.

It’s a chilly start to the morning across KELOLAND. We have single digits across the northeast, including Aberdeen. More forecast details in the Storm Center Update.

People across Iowa gathered to participate in the first contest to determine the Democratic Presidential Nominee. KELOLAND News was at one location where the 2020 Iowa caucuses were taking place: this gym in Larchwood, Iowa in the far northwest part of the state.

Technology problems and reporting “inconsistencies” kept Iowa Democratic Party officials from releasing results from Monday’s caucus, the much-hyped kickoff to the 2020 primary.

The City of Sioux Falls could get an earlier start on some projects if the Mayor’s plan gets the green light from the city council. Mayor Paul TenHaken says the near $8 million would fund several projects, including a new fire station in the southeastern part of town and a new stretch of road on part of 41st street.

A winner has been crowned in the downtown Sioux Falls burger battle. Throughout January, people could vote for 16 different restaurants and their featured burgers.

