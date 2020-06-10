KOTG: Investigators at Lake Poinsett; man arrested for spray painting police car; Sanford International plans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This is KELOLAND on The Go with all you need to know in news and weather as you start your day.

Brookings police are trying to track down members of a white nationalist group who slapped propaganda stickers on city sign posts ahead of Friday’s peaceful protest.

Investigators are trying to figure out how a fire started at a Lake Poinsett campground. Early Tuesday morning it tore through Sunset Campground that sits just behind the dollar general along Highway 81. Fortunately, no one was hurt. The fire destroyed campers, vehicles and even boats.

A 26-year-old man is waking up behind bars Wednesday morning, accused of spray painting a police car during last month’s riot near the Empire Mall.

Many businesses have made adjustments during the COVID-19 pandemic. That includes businesses like Kidtopia Toy Stores. Owner Sheryl Nelson has implemented things like a hand sanitizing station and covering plush toys with shower curtains. Additionally employees are wearing masks, and if customers wear one too, they could save some money.

The 3rd Annual Sanford International is planning to hold a full-capacity tournament this September. As things currently stand, the plan is for a full 81-man field to compete, and no restrictions on crowd capacity. Masks will be provided if spectators wish to wear one but aren’t required. There will be an added emphasis on sanitation though.