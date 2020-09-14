KOTG: Investigation on-going on crash involving South Dakota AG, 2 dead in plane crash in Brown County and warm, dry weather this week

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a deadly crash Saturday around 10:30 p.m. The crash happened on Highway 14 just west of Highmore.

Two people died in a South Dakota plane crash Sunday.

A popular attraction in Brookings is celebrating a decade of being open. The Children’s Museum of South Dakota opened in 2010 and has been providing educational activities for people of all ages.

The sun was shining brightly Sunday morning as one Sioux Falls man’s running dream came true. Sunday morning 30-year-old Benson Lang’at participated virtually in the iconic Boston Marathon.

Hazy skies are part of the forecast. Take a look at the smoke coming our direction. Air quality will decrease on Tuesday here in KELOLAND, but the cold front Wednesday should help clear the air.

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!