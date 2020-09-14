KOTG: Investigation on-going on crash involving South Dakota AG, 2 dead in plane crash in Brown County and warm, dry weather this week

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a deadly crash Saturday around 10:30 p.m.  The crash happened on Highway 14 just west of Highmore.

S.D. Attorney General involved in deadly crash

Two people died in a South Dakota plane crash Sunday. 

UPDATE: Two dead after plane crash in Brown County

A popular attraction in Brookings is celebrating a decade of being open. The Children’s Museum of South Dakota opened in 2010 and has been providing educational activities for people of all ages. 

Children’s Museum of South Dakota reaches new milestone

The sun was shining brightly Sunday morning as one Sioux Falls man’s running dream came true. Sunday morning 30-year-old Benson Lang’at participated virtually in the iconic Boston Marathon. 

A Boston Marathon runner crosses the finish line in Sioux Falls

Hazy skies are part of the forecast. Take a look at the smoke coming our direction. Air quality will decrease on Tuesday here in KELOLAND, but the cold front Wednesday should help clear the air.

Storm Center Update- Monday AM, September 14th

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests