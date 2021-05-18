KOTG: Inmates on escape status; Sibley train derailment update; Sioux Falls School District election

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, May 18. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

South Dakota Department of Corrections is asking for the public’s help in finding two minimum-security inmates placed on escape status.

Police in Rapid City need your help finding three missing people.

People in Sibley, Iowa are back in their homes this morning, two days after a train derailed. The evacuation order was lifted last night.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating after a deadly crash west of Sturgis.

Every year, the Zeal Center for Entrepreneurship puts on the Hey Sioux Falls! Awards.

Today is election day for the Sioux Falls School District, with five candidates competing for two spots available on the district’s school board.