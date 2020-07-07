KOTG: How to stay safe on the road, severe weather and water safety

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, there have been six fatalities and a number of injury crashes on South Dakota roads since Thursday. That’s why it’s important to wear a seat belt, get a ride if you’ve been drinking, and put down your cell phone.

Two families in Harrisburg were chased out of their homes by a fire likely sparked by fireworks.

It was an active weather night in parts of KELOLAND.

Nima Sherpa had been missing for nearly three weeks when his body was discovered inside a car near his residence on the east side of Sioux Falls last Thursday.

A family in Brookings is mourning the loss of a 10-year-old boy who was found in a pond over the weekend.

While it’s difficult to prepare for unknown situations, having the proper amount of life jackets and other flotation devices on board can help people stay safe this summer.

Stay with KELOLAND.com and KELOLAND News for the latest developments.