KOTG: House moving down Minnesota Avenue, arrest made from deadly shooting and a windy day

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day! 

You could see a delay on your way to work this morning if you commute through central Sioux Falls. 

A house will impact Sioux Falls traffic, police ask drivers to avoid Minnesota Avenue

Siouxland libraries are always looking for unique ways to highlight Sioux Falls.

Display celebrating Native American history at downtown library

Sioux Falls police have arrested a man in connection with the murder of a Sioux Falls pizza delivery man.

21-year-old man arrested in killing of Sioux Falls pizza delivery driver

A fast moving cold front is bringing wind to much of KELOLAND Thursday.

Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, March 5th

As temperatures rise in KELOLAND, so does the fire risk.

As the temperatures go up in KELOLAND, so does the risk of wildfires

Make sure to stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests