KOTG: Homicide victim discovered in Rapid City, changes for jury trials in Sioux Falls area and archers head to Yankton

Here’s Thursday’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

Rapid City police are investigating yet another homicide.  And the victim is someone they were looking for in connection with a deadly shooting back in August.

Homicide investigation underway after remains located in the Black Hills

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office has identified a 14-year old boy who died in a rollover crash in northeast Sioux Falls Tuesday night.

14-year-old boy from Brandon killed in rollover crash

Sioux Falls Police are investigating several gunshots near 41st and Louise early Wednesday morning. 

Sioux Falls Police investigating report of gunshots near 41st and Louise Wednesday morning

There are some changes for jury trials that were supposed to happen in the Sioux Falls area in the coming weeks. 

Why jury trials are suspended in the 2nd Judicial Circuit

A national archery event is underway in Yankton this week.

National archery event brings people from across country and world to Yankton this week

