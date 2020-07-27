KOTG: Homicide suspects arrested in Sioux Falls, COVID-19 death toll at 123 in S.D. and 80-degree weather

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

Two suspects were arrested after a man was discovered with gunshot wounds who eventually died.

Sioux Falls homicide suspects arrested

Sioux Falls Police are investigating a shots-fired called early Sunday morning near Falls Park.

Shots fired near Falls Park, Sioux Falls police investigating

As of Sunday Morning, one more South Dakotan has died due to COVID-19. That brings the total number of deaths to 123 in the state.

COVID-19 in SD: 90 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 123; Active cases at 908

Everyone is finding out what a new normal looks like in everyday life during the COVID-19 pandemic, and this includes organizations like Feeding South Dakota. 

Bringing food to the hungry: Changes to Feeding South Dakota

The forecast is not as hot this week as the core of the heat migrates back into the desert southwest.

Storm Center Update- Monday AM, July 27th

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests