KOTG: Homicide suspect arrested, Huron football team deals with COVID-19 and very hot weather

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police shared more details about a homicide investigation on the north side of Sioux Falls we first told you about Saturday.

Arrest made in connection with SF homicide

South Dakota authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Roberts County over the weekend.

Fatal pedestrian vs car crash on I-29 north of Sisseton

On Friday night, Huron Superintendent Terry Nebelsick announced on Facebook that the Huron football team had a player test positive for COVID-19.

Huron football set to return to practice on Monday following player’s positive COVID-19 test

When Lincoln High School students return to the classroom this week, some of their spaces will feature extra COVID-19 precautions. 

Lincoln staff, teachers team up to build classroom dividers

Hundreds of KELOLAND students in-need will take a big step forward when they return to school this week, sporting new shoes!

Samaritan’s Feet hosts 8th annual back to school event

Stay cool the best you can today with highs in the 90s.

Storm Center Update- Monday AM, August 24th

