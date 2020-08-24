KOTG: Homicide suspect arrested, Huron football team deals with COVID-19 and very hot weather

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.
Police shared more details about a homicide investigation on the north side of Sioux Falls we first told you about Saturday.
South Dakota authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Roberts County over the weekend.
On Friday night, Huron Superintendent Terry Nebelsick announced on Facebook that the Huron football team had a player test positive for COVID-19.
When Lincoln High School students return to the classroom this week, some of their spaces will feature extra COVID-19 precautions.
Hundreds of KELOLAND students in-need will take a big step forward when they return to school this week, sporting new shoes!
Stay cool the best you can today with highs in the 90s.
Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!