KOTG: Homicide investigation underway after body found in ditch, fall sports and activities underway and rain chances

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day.

Minnehaha County authorities are investigating the second drowning of the summer at Wall Lake. First responders were called to the lake west of Sioux Falls Saturday night for a possible drowning. An unresponsive young person was pulled from the lake near the beach. The youth was taken to the hospital and died there. Authorities have not released the victim's name or age. Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for updates on this story.