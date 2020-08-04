KOTG: Homicide investigation underway after body found in ditch, fall sports and activities underway and rain chances

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

A man’s body discovered in a ditch west of Sioux Falls is now being investigated as a homicide. 

Body found in ditch being investigated as a homicide

That isn’t the only tragedy the Wall Lake area has experienced in the last few days. Saturday night, a five year old girl drowned during a family gathering. 

5-year-old girl identified from Saturday night Wall Lake drowning

The formations are spaced out, and the instruments will look a little different. This is how the Lincoln High School Marching Band is getting ready for a season during a pandemic.  Head Band Director Daniel Carlson says members are tweaking their routines to social distance. 

Marching band finding new formation with COVID-19 guidelines

COVID-19 caused the cancellation of the state basketball tournament and spring sports in South Dakota, but fall activities are starting as scheduled.

Fall sports season starts as scheduled in South Dakota

Charges are pending from a rollover crash earlier Tuesday morning in central Sioux Falls. 

Charges pending from early morning rollover crash in central Sioux Falls

Scattered showers and thunderstorms have developed in central KELOLAND. Expect more activity during the day.

Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, August 4th

