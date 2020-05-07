KOTG: Homicide investigation, S.D. COVID-19 cases expected to rise again and a freeze warning

A family crisis situation on the east side of Sioux Falls is now a homicide investigation.

42-year-old man killed, SFPD investigating homicide from Tuesday in eastern Sioux Falls neighborhood

We are getting a look at surveillance video from an armed robbery in Sioux Falls.

Police investigating armed robbery at Sioux Falls convenience store

Governor Kristi Noem is warning that South Dakota could see a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in the next couple of days.

Gov. Noem says about 2,600 Smithfield employees and close contacts received COVID-19 testing this week

We have freeze headlines tonight and those include Sioux Falls. A freeze warning starts at 3 a.m. for much of the southeast. Be sure to protect any tender vegetation from the colder temperatures.

Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, May 7th

Sioux Falls hospitals are making room for our neighbors to the south.

Hospitals in Sioux Falls taking in COVID-19 patients from Sioux City

Minnehaha County businesses have the go-ahead to reopen, but with a few rules.

Minnehaha County Commission eases COVID restrictions on businesses, some planning to re-open

You’ve probably heard of the popular Netflix series ‘Tiger King’ well KELOLAND has its own Tiger Queen. 

Tiger Queen spreads happiness and joy one tiger and lion at a time

