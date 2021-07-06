KOTG: Homicide in Rapid City; storm damage in KELOLAND; campers ordinance in Lake County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, July 6. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Crews in central South Dakota say lightning is what sparked three fires within a 4 mile area.

Lightning sparks several grass fires in Hughes County

One person is dead and another is in critical condition following an Monday morning shooting in Rapid City.

Rapid City Police arrest 3 in overnight shooting that kills 1

Southeastern KELOLAND saw a shot a severe weather Monday night.

Crews cleaning up after storm in Sioux Falls

If you have any pictures or video of the weather in your area, we would love to see them. You can send the to uShare@KELOLAND.com.

An increasing number of social media complaints from residents in Madison and Lake County have brought to light a little-known county ordinance banning people from occupying their campers or recreational vehicles outside of a campground.

Complaints drudge up obscure ordinance on use of campers in Lake County

Hundreds of visitors from all over the U.S. stopped by Mount Rushmore on the last day of the Fourth of July weekend.

Mount Rushmore stays busy throughout the Fourth of July weekend

