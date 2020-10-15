KOTG: Homicide arrest in Sioux Falls, rapid COVID-19 testing in Yankton schools and proposed changes for high school football playoffs

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Here’s Thursday’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

A Sioux Falls man is back in prison this morning after being arrested in connection with a murder.

Sioux Falls homicide investigation update

Sioux Falls police say a driver had a medical event before crashing into the Hy-Vee on Louise and 49th street Tuesday night.

Police say medical event caused Hartford man to crash into Hy-Vee

When it comes to hospital capacity in dealing with increased cases of COVID-19, what really matters is how many of those beds are staffed.

COVID-19: Beyond the Numbers–staffed hospital beds vs. capacity

Rapid testing of the coronavirus is coming to South Dakota schools.

Rapid COVID-19 testing coming to Yankton public schools

The high school football playoffs are just seven days away and the South Dakota High School Activities Association may have some changes in the works.

SDHSAA to discuss 11AAA playoff standings change; possible extra seed for all seven classes

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests