KOTG: Homicide arrest in Sioux Falls, rapid COVID-19 testing in Yankton schools and proposed changes for high school football playoffs

Here’s Thursday’s KELOLAND On The Go.

A Sioux Falls man is back in prison this morning after being arrested in connection with a murder.

Sioux Falls police say a driver had a medical event before crashing into the Hy-Vee on Louise and 49th street Tuesday night.

When it comes to hospital capacity in dealing with increased cases of COVID-19, what really matters is how many of those beds are staffed.

Rapid testing of the coronavirus is coming to South Dakota schools.

The high school football playoffs are just seven days away and the South Dakota High School Activities Association may have some changes in the works.

