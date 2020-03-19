1  of  9
Closings & Delays
Beresford Emmanuel Boy Scout Troop 361 Sunneycrest United Methodist church Butler Machinery Company Celebrate Community Church Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Aberdeen Life Church Resurrection Lutheran Church in Mitchell Sunnycrest United Methodist Church United Church of Canistota

KOTG: Homeless shelters address COVID-19 concerns, test supply shortages and a winter storm

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day! 

During the coronavirus pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is advising people to stay home and self quarantine, but what about those who don’t have a place to call home?

Homeless shelter stepping up sanitation for guests amid coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19 test results are on hold in South Dakota because the state no longer has the supplies needed to get the results.

‘No timeframe’ when state health lab can run COVID-19 tests

Showers and thunderstorms are on the increase across KELOLAND this morning. We expect areas of rain to be widespread across the south, including Sioux Falls.

Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, March 19th

Health organizations are urging for the public’s help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health officials encouraging you to do your part in helping to flatten the curve

Ironically, the global pandemic we’re experiencing now, is the plot of a new movie that’s being released in select theaters across the country, called ‘Before the Fire.’

‘Before the Fire’ eerily similar to global pandemic

Stay with KELOLAND.com and KELOLAND News for the latest developments.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss