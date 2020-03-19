KOTG: Homeless shelters address COVID-19 concerns, test supply shortages and a winter storm

This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

During the coronavirus pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is advising people to stay home and self quarantine, but what about those who don’t have a place to call home?

COVID-19 test results are on hold in South Dakota because the state no longer has the supplies needed to get the results.

Showers and thunderstorms are on the increase across KELOLAND this morning. We expect areas of rain to be widespread across the south, including Sioux Falls.

Health organizations are urging for the public’s help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ironically, the global pandemic we’re experiencing now, is the plot of a new movie that’s being released in select theaters across the country, called ‘Before the Fire.’

Stay with KELOLAND.com and KELOLAND News for the latest developments.