KOTG: Hit-and-run victim speaks out; Local radio art show; 83-year-old gardens for Feeding Brookings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, May 26. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A Sioux Falls family is asking for the public’s help to find the person connected with a hit and run that injured a pregnant woman.

SFPD investigating hit-and-run from Friday involving pregnant woman

A recent robbery has Sioux Falls police encouraging people to use safe meet up locations when selling items online.

SF Police reminds people to use safe meetup locations when selling items online

The IPSO Gallery downtown is pivoting from its traditional format. Instead of inviting the public to their gallery space next to the Icon Lounge, they’re inviting them to listen in to the radio.

Art on the airwaves; IPSO turns local radio into art show

A retired Brookings farmer is using his nearly eight decades of gardening experience to help those in need. 83-year-old Carl Madsen and his volunteer crew spent Tuesday morning planting potatoes for Feeding Brookings.

Brookings man, 83, grows his 12 acre garden for those in need

