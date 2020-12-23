KOTG: High winds causing blizzard conditions, SFFR seeing an increase in calls for help and Make-A-Wish gifts a new camper for LHS student

South Dakota's statewide COVID-19 positivity rates were significantly higher over the last month than the state originally reported. For instance, on December 7th the state reported a 12 percent positivity rate. According to a new chart, it was actually 24.6 percent. On December first the state originally reported a 14.9 percent positivity rate. The chart says the positivity rate that day was 27 percent. And on November 22nd the positivity rate climbed from 12.2 percent to 21.4 percent.

Over the summer, KELOLAND News reported on a bad batch of illegal drugs laced with fentanyl that was believed to be behind nearly a dozen overdoses. Three people died. Now, 24-year-old Terrell Larry is in jail, facing four state felony charges of possession and distribution of drugs in connection with their deaths. However, their families are left wondering why the charges aren't at the federal level, where the charges can be more severe than what state law allows.