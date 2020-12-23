KOTG: High winds causing blizzard conditions, SFFR seeing an increase in calls for help and Make-A-Wish gifts a new camper for LHS student

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day! 

Wednesday’s commute might be difficult for drivers due to harsh winds blowing snow. 

No travel advised for many central South Dakota roads

Sioux Falls police are hoping people come forward with information after someone fired a gun seven to nine times on the west side of the city.

SF police searching for person that fired gun multiple times Monday night

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue has 208 members at 11 stations spread out over the city. Battalion Chief Brian Christiaansen says without a doubt, they have seen an increase in calls for help.

SFFR seeing an increase of calls involving breathing problems

18-year-old Jayden Wallace McKnelly was surprised when he walked out of Lincoln High School to see a brand new camper. 

One happy camper thanks to Make-A-Wish

It’s been one year since guests at the St. Francis House moved into their new home.

St. Francis House guests and staff continue to be thankful for new home one year later

This morning, a strong arctic cold front is creating blizzard conditions for parts of KELOLAND. These no travel advisories are expanding east, so plan on white-out conditions for many today.

Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, December 23rd

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss
More Contests


 