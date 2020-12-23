KOTG: High winds causing blizzard conditions, SFFR seeing an increase in calls for help and Make-A-Wish gifts a new camper for LHS student

This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!
Wednesday’s commute might be difficult for drivers due to harsh winds blowing snow.
Sioux Falls police are hoping people come forward with information after someone fired a gun seven to nine times on the west side of the city.
Sioux Falls Fire Rescue has 208 members at 11 stations spread out over the city. Battalion Chief Brian Christiaansen says without a doubt, they have seen an increase in calls for help.
18-year-old Jayden Wallace McKnelly was surprised when he walked out of Lincoln High School to see a brand new camper.
It’s been one year since guests at the St. Francis House moved into their new home.
This morning, a strong arctic cold front is creating blizzard conditions for parts of KELOLAND. These no travel advisories are expanding east, so plan on white-out conditions for many today.
Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!