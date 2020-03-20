KOTG: High school seniors react to school changes, winter weather to start Spring and keeping kids entertained

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy start to Spring. Here’s Friday’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

Many businesses and restaurants have had to make changes due to COVID-19 concerns, including some in Brookings.

COVID-19 forces downtown Brookings businesses to make adjustments

As the Sioux Falls School District just announced its plans for remote learning, students who are graduating still have some concerns.

High school students raise concerns about the end of the school year

Many businesses are sending employees home to work, but it’s not always as easy as it sounds.

SD businesses expand bandwidth to send more workers home

The public transit system in Sioux Falls is taking extra steps to keep riders and drivers safe.

Keeping public transit safe amid coronavirus concerns

Keeping kids entertained at home while school is closed can be stressful, but some moms are trying to help.

Four moms bringing smiles to families during these tough times

KELOLAND Media Group has lit up the Holideck Tower to honor medical professionals, public officials, educators, religious leaders and everyone helping to work through the COVID-19 pandemic.

KELOLAND Holideck Tower shines as a sign of hope

