KOTG: High school seniors react to school changes, winter weather to start Spring and keeping kids entertained

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy start to Spring. Here’s Friday’s KELOLAND On The Go.

Many businesses and restaurants have had to make changes due to COVID-19 concerns, including some in Brookings.

As the Sioux Falls School District just announced its plans for remote learning, students who are graduating still have some concerns.

Many businesses are sending employees home to work, but it’s not always as easy as it sounds.

The public transit system in Sioux Falls is taking extra steps to keep riders and drivers safe.

Keeping kids entertained at home while school is closed can be stressful, but some moms are trying to help.

KELOLAND Media Group has lit up the Holideck Tower to honor medical professionals, public officials, educators, religious leaders and everyone helping to work through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!