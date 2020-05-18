KOTG: High school graduation in Mitchell, mass COVID-19 testing at S.D. nursing homes and warmer weather

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

The State of South Dakota has announced a few locations where there might have been exposure to COVID-19.

South Dakota health care providers say they’ll be ready for the challenge of testing thousands of nursing home and assisted living center residents for COVID-19 starting this week.

We’re starting Monday with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. With mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, highs will hit the 60s, 70s, to lower 80s.

The City Center has remained open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, but by appointment only. Starting Monday, it’ll reopen to normal business but with some extra safety measures.

Usually when Mitchell High School seniors think about graduation, they imagine walking through the Corn Palace to receive their diploma.

