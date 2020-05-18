KOTG: High school graduation in Mitchell, mass COVID-19 testing at S.D. nursing homes and warmer weather

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

The State of South Dakota has announced a few locations where there might have been exposure to COVID-19.

Potential COVID-19 exposure at two Aberdeen businesses

South Dakota health care providers say they’ll be ready for the challenge of testing thousands of nursing home and assisted living center residents for COVID-19 starting this week.

Statewide mass testing for COVID-19 at all nursing homes and assisted living centers starting Monday

We’re starting Monday with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.  With mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, highs will hit the 60s, 70s, to lower 80s. 

Storm Center Update – Monday AM May 18

The City Center has remained open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, but by appointment only. Starting Monday, it’ll reopen to normal business but with some extra safety measures.

City Center implements added safety measures ahead of reopening

Usually when Mitchell High School seniors think about graduation, they imagine walking through the Corn Palace to receive their diploma.

A Main Street graduation celebration

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests