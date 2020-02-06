KOTG: Hemp bill to be heard, Hy-Vee diaper drive and otters on the rise

This is KELOLAND On The Go for Thursday, February 6th with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

State lawmakers will publicly discuss the criminal penalties and regulatory elements that Governor Kristi Noem has insisted are necessary for low-THC hemp. The House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee is scheduled to reopen the hearing on HB 1008 Thursday morning.

Snow returns to KELOLAND Thursday. Most of the snow will be light, but some heavier accumulations will be possible in the Black Hills where winter weather headlines have been issued.

Lawmakers are expected to take up House Bill 1096 Thursday. The bill would ban commercial surrogacy in South Dakota.

HyVee is looking to help several nonprofits this month. From now until February 18th, HyVee is hosting their third annual Operation: Diaper Drive.

An anonymous donor is giving $1 million to a Watertown attraction. The Bramble Park Zoo will build an animal care facility thanks to the donation.

South Dakota is well known for its abundance of wildlife and that includes otters. Yes otters. Game, Fish and Parks’ trail cameras have captured romps of river otters playing along the river banks in eastern KELOLAND in recent months.

