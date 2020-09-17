KOTG: Helping college students in quarantine or isolation, soybean oil on city streets and colorful windows in Brookings

Here’s Thursday’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

While efforts are in place on campus at Augustana University to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the university is also taking steps to help students that are in quarantine or isolation. 

How Augustana University helps students in quarantine and isolation

Over the last 7 days in the Monument Health System in Rapid City, there has been an 11-percent positivity rate of COVID-19 test results. 

The importance of knowing the number of COVID-19 cases in your community

Sioux Falls side streets could last years longer thanks to South Dakota soybean farmers.

Soybean oil preserving city streets

A Sioux Falls author has written a new poem about the world we are living in today with all the negativity and how something has to change. 

Local author’s poem calls for change

Drive through Brookings and you may notice some colorful store windows. 

Painting positivity

