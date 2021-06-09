KOTG: Heavy rain hits western KELOLAND; vehicles stolen from used car lot; Onida man faces human trafficking charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, June 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The nonprofit Hazard Film Project is centered on advocating for diversity and inclusion in film. This week, they began production on their short film ‘Hazard.’

Local short film ‘Hazard’ begins production

Here is another look at the storm that moved through parts of Western KELOLAND last night. These videos capture lightning lighting up the landscape. You can briefly see lightning moving from cloud to cloud.

Thunderstorms and heavy rain hit western South Dakota

Sioux Falls police are trying to figure out who stole several vehicles from a used car lot Tuesday morning.

Multiple cars stolen from used car lot in Sioux Falls

An Onida man accused of raping three runaway girls is facing even more charges. 73-year-old Steven West is now charged with human trafficking. He appeared in court Tuesday.

Trafficking charges filed against Onida man previously charged with rape

A Groton, South Dakota man has been identified in a deadly crash north of Aberdeen.

Authorities identify motorcyclist killed in Brown County crash

